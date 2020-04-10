With personal protective equipment in high demand, the local group PPE for Guam called for face shields to support health care professionals working on the front lines.

Secondary school teachers from the Guam Department of Education responded to the call to 3D print at least 1,700 face shields to be donated to Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Regional Medical City, GDOE school nurses and school reserve officers.

"Based on the governor's declaration of a public health emergency and her issuance of an executive order prioritizing resources to address the health care needs of our citizens as well as the needs of our front-line responders, I requested the immediate use of all 3D printers purchased with consolidated grant funds to be used to produce personal protective equipment for responders to the COVID-19 pandemic," said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

With consent from Federal Program Administrator Ike Santos, about 17 teachers are able to use 3D printers to create these face shields.

Juvy Carino is among the 17 teachers printing around the clock to meet the demand of the medical practitioners on Guam.

When schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carino kept an eye on reports about 3D printing N95 masks and face shields.

"The STEM trainer Joy Freeman Schwartz in Texas was providing links to reports about what people have been doing at universities in the U.S. to help print PPEs," Carino said.

Carino was encouraged by her colleagues to help, with the principal allowing her to use the 3D printer as a teaching tool during the COVID-19 pandemic and preparation for future lessons in 3D printing.

While the printers were originally intended to teach STEM concepts to teachers and students, the resources are now being utilized to mitigate the shortage of PPE on Guam.

Funding for the activity is administered by the GDOE Federal Programs Division and funded by the U.S. Department of Education Consolidated Grant to the Outlying Areas.

"This is wonderful news and I appreciate the teachers coming together to hone their skills and give back to our front-liners who are in need of this resource," said GDOE Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instructional Support Joe Sanchez.

Filament needed for face shields

Currently, there is a need for filament to make the brim of the face shields, Carino said.

The specific 3D printer, Sindoh 3DWOX DP200, requires genuine filament from Sindoh.

"It can be ordered online, but shipping is takes a long time and time is of the essence," she said.

If businesses would like to donate, she added, it would be greatly appreciated.

Carino said about 25 brims can be made with the filament, with other volunteers' numbers varying depending on their printer, which takes about an hour-and-a-half to make one.

"Everyone has been trying different settings to see how efficient we can be in producing the brim," she said. "So it's a collaborative effort by all the volunteers."

She added: "It's a giant leap for all the 3D makers on Guam, getting us all together for this great humanitarian effort."