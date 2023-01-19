The ability to engage a student with learning is intertwined with their socio-emotional development, an area a training event from the Guam Department of Education recognized as key to shaping the young minds of the future - and it starts with the teachers.

On Wednesday, first grade teachers with GDOE took part in the Early Childhood Education 2023 Social & Emotional Development Conscious Discipline Professional Development workshop at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort in Tumon, focused on the concept of “conscious discipline.”

Amy Speidel, a conscious discipline master instructor, said integrating social and emotional learning helps teachers learn that controlling and changing themselves is possible and has a profound impact on others.

According to Speidel, conscious discipline isn’t a lesson for students, but instead a framework for self-management and setting an example for children to emulate.

“It’s a framework. And I pull from that a daily practice of how to regulate and manage me, so that children have an example of that every day of their life and then they can build on that,” Speidel told The Guam Daily Post. “Sometimes we model the very things we don’t want them to do, because we are just trying to do the best we can. … If I can learn how to internally manage myself, I can help a child learn those skills as well.”

Speidel stressed that it starts with the adult. She said that, as the authority, teachers have the opportunity to build the world the way they want to see it.

“Instead of just training kids up to live the world we already have,” Speidel said.

She said shaming, negative criticism or singling out a child doesn't necessarily get the results teachers want to see.

“We’ve got generation upon generation of research that says it doesn’t necessarily build strong problem solvers,” Speidel said. “What we are looking for are kids that know how to manage their own selves enough and how to see from a different person’s perspective enough to solve problems that are really rampant in our society. And they can do it, but we have to give them different tools to do it.”

Building skills

According to Speidel, there are seven skills in the conscious discipline tool set: composure, assertiveness, encouragement, choices, empathy, positive intent, and consequences.

“Every one of them builds on the next,” Speidel said.

The skills can also be applied in the home with the parents, she said.

“It also helps parents with how might you shift this a little bit so that you are benefiting from what we know, from a brain perspective, we are intended to do as human beings. Because we are intended to be in relationships,” Speidel said.

Navigating stressful times

Veronica Cruz, a first grade teacher at Finegayan Elementary School, attended the training Wednesday and said she was eager to learn how to better help her students.

Cruz said that she knows children go through stress and that they feel the pressures of learning. And when the kids are learning a new skill, she keeps a line of communication open so that the child feels safe asking for help.

“I know that I need to ask them, 'What is it that you would like me to help you with?' or 'How would you like me to help you?'” Cruz said.

The teachers engaged in body regulation, emotional flexibility, fear modulation and morality.

“We talked about how we prepare kids to begin their day,” Speidel said. “There is a whole lot of stress going on in the world right now.”

By acknowledging that children also are going through stressful times, teachers can create a safe place, establish routines and show that conflict and making mistakes is an opportunity to learn, she said.

“So if we don’t acknowledge that stress is real and it’s part of their life, then it’s hard to learn, because stress inhibits learning.”