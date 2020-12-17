After front line workers are addressed, educators may be among those next prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations, but the number of Guam Department of Education employees willing to get vaccinated is low, according to GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

Of 2,013 teachers surveyed, only 687 or 34% stated they wanted to be vaccinated, while only 305 or 25.8% out of 1,182 administrators and staff said they wanted the same.

Vaccination will not be required to work or attend classes at school sites when face-to-face instruction returns, possibly by Jan. 11 at the earliest.

The first batch of vaccines shipped to Guam, developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, will be administered to front line health care workers as well as elderly residents of long-term care facilities.

Island officials have also ordered vaccines from Moderna, which is still pending emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

President-elect Joe Biden has committed to getting vaccines to educators as part of the plan to control the pandemic and open the majority of America's schools, according to reports in The Washington Post.

Fernandez said the governor's office asked GDOE to gather information about the number of teachers, administrators and staff interested in vaccination. A corresponding GDOE survey yielded a "pretty low percentage" of interested employees, Fernandez said.

"It seems that there's a lot of uncertainty about the vaccine, and maybe some anxiety related to not having as much information as they would like," he said. "We did raise that in our conversations with the lieutenant governor and I asked that we be part of any education campaign that might be launched to inform the general public and our employees about the vaccines and their safety characteristics, effectiveness and so forth."

Meanwhile, the education department is preparing to submit to the Guam Education Board a recommendation on reopening schools for a decision on Dec. 22.

Registration for face-to-face instruction ends tomorrow

Parents have until Dec. 18 to complete registration for face-to-face instruction, so that the department can report its expectations of the number of students physically attending classes.

About 40% of students planned to attend face-to-face classes in August, before spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases led to school closures, and required GDOE and other institutions to implement only remote learning models.

With COVID-19 cases only recently declining, the department anticipates less interest this round.

Fernandez didn't have hard numbers to report Wednesday but said conversations with school principals indicate lower numbers compared to the summer.

However, that grants some advantage to GDOE.

"If those numbers end up being low, I do think that would enable us to meet the goal of trying to serve all of our students and their needs while at the same time, being able to strengthen and ensure the health and safety of the school site because we're dealing with much lower numbers," Fernandez said. "We're definitely not complaining or pushing for those numbers to go up. We just really want the (face-to-face) option to be available."

Remote learning - hard copy distribution and online learning - will still be available along with face-to-face instruction when schools open, assuming Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero authorizes schools to open and that GDOE is comfortable enough with its risk assessment to proceed with reopening plans.

As for teachers needing to report to class, that will depend on the number of students seeking face-to-face instruction, Fernandez said.

"Once we get those numbers, the schools can then organize their schedules to ensure that we meet that requirement and mission," he said.

At the same time, the schools are able to work with teachers and staff to address individuals believed to be at high risk and those that require medical accommodations, Fernandez said.

GDOE surveyed teachers about their comfort level returning to school. Fernandez said the results were mixed.

"It's not as if we have 90% of our teachers wanting to stay at home. We do have a mix, and I think the challenge for the schools is try to address that mix ... and ensure that they're able to be there to meet the needs of the students who are also choosing to be there face-to-face. So it is a challenge that we hope can be met at the school level," he said.