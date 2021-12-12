To many, a sandwich is nothing more than a quick meal, but in recent years, it has become a symbol of hope and friendship for some in need.

Over the last three years, a group of island residents have come together every Monday to put together lunch sacks for homeless individuals.

“We meet at a friend’s house at 8 a.m. and we begin to prepare all the sandwiches and the bags with chips, cookies, a drink and see what else they might need. If they need trash bags, a razor or a mask, we carry all those with us,” said outreach worker Linda Holmes. “By 10, we are done and we are on the road, we put them all in boxes get them in the car and off we go.”

They call themselves Team Jesus. Over the years, they have developed relationships with homeless individuals they assist. Today, they provide 80 lunches to homeless individuals in central and northern Guam.

“We know pretty much all the spots from Hagåtña and up into Dededo. We make a full circle of all the spots we know there are homeless camping. We deliver the sandwich bags and hope,” Holmes said.

But the sandwich is more than just a meal, it’s a way to break down barriers.

“Most of us really feel in our heart that the sandwich, although it’s appreciated is not the main focus that they’re receiving. The sandwich is a way for them to know that they’re being thought about, that they’re not alone, someone cares. When we hand the sandwich out we may not know them, yet if they’re new we ask them their name and a little about themselves. We start to make a relationship,” Holmes said.

It’s about building trust, said Holmes who recently retired from the Oasis Empowerment Center.

“We realize that there are huge trust issues in that community. We’ve been doing it for a long time now. There’s a trust there, a bond there so they are much more willing to let you know what’s going on with them. The relationship is key, making sure they know they are seen, they are important and something is being done to help them in future endeavors,” Holmes said.

What started as a way to give back to the community has now become a service some homeless individuals rely on.

In the future, Team Jesus would like to offer additional services.

“We are hoping to get a drop-in center. I have been working with this population for a long time and what they really need is a place they can come to find their services all under one roof. We are hoping to get a van so that if they need to go get a mayor’s verification or ID we could help navigate. Also they need an address, most don’t have a place to get their mail, so we would be a place that their mail could come through and a message phone services, we would take messages for them,” Holmes said.

For now, they are hoping to bring some holiday cheer to homeless individuals.

“We are trying to get some donations so that the bag can be a little nicer for Christmas. We would like to add a few more things like an extra bag of chips or bag of cookies,” Holmes said.

They are also seeking donations of hygienic supplies.

“I was talking to them this week, and the consensus very much is for laundry soap. I asked them if they could see anything in the bag that is a need for them right now, what would that be and almost all of them said laundry soap,” Holmes said.

Anyone interested in donating to the initiative can drop off their donations at New Beginnings earmarked for TOHGE, or Transforming Ourselves through Healing Growth and Enrichment.

At this time Team Jesus is not affiliated with any denomination or organization, however, they are receiving support from organizations like TOHGE. Team Jesus is working toward obtaining a nonprofit designation.