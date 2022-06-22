Team launched to help police respond to high-risk, mental health-related situations

The governor's administration has announced the launch of the Mobile Crisis Response Team pilot program.

The program is a partnership between the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, Guam Police Department and Guam Fire Department, in which behavioral health specialists work with emergency responders to address crises involving mental health, suicidal thoughts, depression, homelessness and substance abuse.

"When the people of Guam are experiencing challenges with their mental health, including contemplating suicide or struggling with depression, we want to be right there alongside them offering compassionate outreach and hope," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated in a release. "The MCRT provides crisis management services to those in need and links them to the appropriate care. Changing how we respond to nonviolent calls related to mental health is going to take work and time, but it is a valuable investment we are making to save lives and improve health."

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said the program is an essential step in long-term efforts to strengthen Guam's continuum of care.

"This new insightful resource helps our law enforcement officers manage high-risk situations in a way that reenvisions their response and enhances public safety overall. Struggling with mental health is not a crime, and we want to ensure we are there for people in the manner they need us most," he added.

The MCRT pilot will launch in phases, with the first phase having begun on June 6, according to the governor's office.

This phase focuses solely on responding to calls from Behavioral Health clients who are 18 years old and above. The program operates from Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

The second phase will begin on Sept. 6 and will open services to non-clients who are 18 years old and above.

"Calls to GFD dispatch relating to mental health with no relative public safety or medical concerns will be diverted to GBHWC’s Crisis Hotline Center for further assistance or MCRT activation if deemed appropriate," the governor's office stated.

Behavioral Health's goal is to build its workforce to support launching its full scope of services by the end of the year. That will include additional teams encompassing a component focused on children, and expanding hours to support round-the-clock operations.

"The MCRT comprises a master’s level crisis specialist, a certified peer support specialist, and/or a crisis intervention aide trained to provide trauma-informed crisis intervention, care coordination, and de-escalation services to individuals on-scene. In addition, the MCRT will provide clients with follow-up care for up to two weeks to ensure their well-being and linkages to ongoing care, if needed," the governor's office stated.

If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide, substance abuse issues, or other behavioral health crises, you can contact the Behavioral Health hotline at 671-647-8833/4.