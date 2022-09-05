While those who ended their directly contested Democratic primaries remain silent publicly, the gubernatorial team of Del. Michael San Nicolas and Sabrina Salas Matanane continue to progress past their unsuccessful August election - if at least privately for now.

Following a confirmed meeting between San Nicolas and former Gov. Felix Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada about garnering support for the Republican team in the general election, Camacho-Ada stickers have been seen placed on San Nicolas-Salas Matanane campaign signs.

Shawn Gumataotao, a senior adviser to the Republican gubernatorial team, told The Guam Daily Post the additions were approved by and coordinated with both San Nicolas and Salas Matanane.

“Don’t worry, it wasn’t vandalism,” Gumataotao joked, when asked by the Post if the stickers were not sanctioned or pre-arranged.

The adviser also confirmed reports that Salas Matanane had attended the Lincoln Dinner, an annual Republican Party of Guam fundraiser, as a guest of Camacho, and that the upcoming November vote was discussed with her as well.

But when asked if these developments amount to an actual endorsement by either or both Democrats, Gumataotao informed the Post of an upcoming event between the San Nicolas-Salas Matanane ticket and their supporters, scheduled for Thursday evening - when a formal announcement could be made.

“I think we’re all looking forward to (the delegate’s) meeting Thursday night with his supporters. … We’re waiting for that to get anything official,” he said.

San Nicolas and Salas Matanane did not respond to separate requests for comment as of press time.

Their campaign’s Facebook page, however, posted a statement Sunday afternoon along with the flyer inviting supporters to the bar-hosted event later this week.

While not explicitly sharing whether any announcements will be made, indications were given that their hopes to serve in Adelup probably won’t continue as a write-in campaign in November - a strategy employed by a previous primary opponent of the incumbent governor and lieutenant governor during their first election in 2018.

“There are those that may call us losers, wish ill upon us, and call us names. But they can never call us cowards. They can never force us to surrender our dignity. We know we stand for what's fair and right and best for Guam and nothing can take that away,” the candidates stated on social media. “So let's bring together good people, celebrate the conclusion of a good clean campaign, and reinforce in one another the unyielding truth that there are those who love this island and our people unconditionally.”

Still no concession

Rory Respicio, the campaign manager for the Lou Leon Guerrero-Josh Tenorio team, confirmed that as of Tuesday afternoon, their primary opponents have yet to concede their 62.3% to 37.5% election loss.

While a previous statement given last week on the lack of communication didn’t begrudge their rivals’ request for time to pray and reflect on the election outcome, Respicio struck a more pointed tone when reached for comment nine days after the primary, saying their party challengers are “clearly courting” their general election opposition.

“The well-being of the people of Guam remains at the forefront of the All In campaign, taking the high road whenever our opponents and their social media trolls choose to go low while hiding their true identity,” he said.

Respicio told the Post the governor’s campaign has been reaching out to residents to bolster their support heading into the November vote.

At 40%, this year’s primary election amounted to the lowest voter turnout since 1972, according to statistics published by the Guam Election Commission.

“The choice in this election is between moving forward with Lou and Josh to a safe, fair, compassionate and prosperous future, or going back to the failed policies under our opponent when he had eight years at Adelup,” Respicio said, referring to former Gov. Camacho.

Camacho, likewise, laid out the contrast he sees between Guam voters’ two choices for governor - striking a religious point when speaking at the Lincoln Dinner.

“As a man of faith, I will tell you that it is biblical that good times prevail under good leadership and bad times prevail under bad leadership,” he said.