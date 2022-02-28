Team26 and Team OG join forces for beach cleanup

BEACH CLEANUP: Members of Team26 and TeamOG basketball clubs gather for a photo after picking up trash along Hagåtña Bay, from Crab Daddy restaurant to Onward Beach Resort on Feb. 26. The 60-member group collected 15-20 bags of trash as part of the International Coastal Cleanup, according to group organizers. Contributed photo
