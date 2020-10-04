Technical difficulties at the Judiciary of Guam means their website, which includes pages like the Guam Sex Offender Registry, is down.

It may take a few days to correct, officials stated in a press release.

Public Affairs Officer Tina Blaz said the Judiciary’s Management Information System division is working on improvements. They are trying to get the website and the judiciary’s email system fully up and running as quickly as possible, she said.

The Judiciary provided a list of phone numbers residents with questions can call:

Probation Services Division: Call the assigned Probation Officer, or call 475-3448 / 475-3457 for adults, or 475-3453 / 475-3459 for juveniles.

Scheduled court appearances: Contact your attorney. If you do not have an attorney, call the Superior Court Clerk's Office at 475-3449.

To make an appointment or contact the Superior Court Clerk’s Office: Call the Superior Court Clerk's Office at 475-3449.

To make an appointment or contact the Client Services and Family Counseling Division: All in-person and telehealth services will be by appointment only. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 475-3383 / 475-3101.

To contact the Office of the Public Guardian: Call 475-3173.

For general questions, inquiries, and media inquiries: Call public information officer Tina Blaz at 482-1155.