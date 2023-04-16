Teddy bear clinic helps with fear of doctors

Children as young as 4 spent the afternoon Saturday engaged in a world of play during the first Teddy Bear Island Clinic held at the Micronesia Mall. Organizers hoped it made children a little more comfortable and a lot less fearful of visiting the doctor.

Ageline Salas, a soon-to-be pediatrician, hosted the event in partnership with Guam Community College and University of Guam students in nursing and medical programs. She told The Guam Daily Post that oftentimes a clinic or hospital can be a very scary place for children. They are in a strange environment with adults unfamiliar to them prodding and poking. That’s why she chose to put together the Teddy Bear Island Clinic.

“Teddy bears, I think it’s something children can all relate to. Like, they at least have one teddy bear in their homes and we really wanted to host this event so that, one, children are familiar (with) a concept of the teddy bear as a patient, and kind of encouraging them to not be afraid and have fun pretending to be the doctor,” Salas told the Post during the event.

The play clinic allowed children to dress up in a white lab coat and conduct procedures, like giving a teddy bear a shot, which, for many kids, can be a terrifying experience.

GCC and UOG students pursuing careers in nursing and other health care positions helped children navigate through the various stations each created to familiarize youth with scenarios they may encounter at a doctor’s visit.

“They will guide them through the modules and there’s going to be a lot of education. We have education on what germs are, what protective equipment there are, how to properly wash hands, why we wear white coats and masks. There’s also a station on radiology and all the imaging. There’s even a little anatomy,” Salas explained.

The fear, according to her, can be rooted in an experience that children don't understand or can't control.

“So I feel as a future physician – I am going to be a pediatrician next month – so I feel the way we talk to kids, getting down on their level explaining this is why we do things, … showing them that it’s not scary and allowing them to give a shot to a teddy bear can alleviate some of that fear,” she continued.

'Have fun with it'

Salas, a medical student at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, is on island visiting before she heads to Arizona to complete her residency program. She told the Post the idea to bring the teddy bear clinic to Guam began when she came across the concept in New York.

“I’ve had rotations with kids a lot, especially kids that are in the hospital long. They’re being poked every single day. This teddy bear clinic is actually an idea I saw working in the hospitals with child-life specialists that come in and show them this is a scary place, we understand, we will try to make it as fun as possible. They’re scared in the beginning, but once they realize this is for my own good, it’s for my health safety that I am just going to have fun with it,” Salas said.

She said giving a child some sense of control helps to calm fears about visiting a doctor, something she as a child also feared.

“I really came because before I get really busy I wanted to give back to my community and this was a way how,” she said. “Growing up, … both my parents had negative experiences with the health care system, so I became very afraid of the health care system as well as a child growing up. So me becoming a doctor understanding that I wished when I was younger someone told me (that) looking after your health is good and going to the doctor is good it's not something to be afraid of. So I felt this event is for those kids who may be experiencing the same things as I did,” Salas said.

Zhila Kustoned, a mother of three children who are 8, 10 and 12, made it a point to bring her children to the teddy bear clinic, which she thought is needed on the island.

“I think it’s great that they have this kind of thing set up because not many people know what to expect when they’re going to the doctor, especially for the kids. I think it’s good because they get to learn what to expect, how to go about, not just walk into the clinic … and they feel lost,” Kustoned said.

The mother told the Post that all of her children feared going to the doctor.

“When we hear about it, it’s automatically scared like it’s going to hurt. I really wanted to come out because I want them to know what it’s like. I want to prepare them. They are all scared. When they hear the word 'doctor,' they automatically hear the word 'shots', 'bloodwork.' So I want them to understand. I think them understanding will help them alleviate the fear, that’s my goal,” Kustoned said.

While going to the doctor scares her children, at the teddy bear clinic her 8-year-old son was eager to play doctor and do a full checkup of his teddy bear patient.

“First thing they said was, 'I want to touch,'” she said pointing to the row of syringes on the mock immunization clinic table.