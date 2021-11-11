A man who was accused of beating, stabbing, kidnapping and setting another man known to him on fire has denied the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Manuel Junior Cabrera Tedtaotao, 39, appeared before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Wednesday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Tedtaotao was indicted on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping in connection with the attack.

The victim, who was identified by police as John Pinaula, died a week after the indictment was handed down against Tedtaotao.

Autopsy results are being reviewed by the prosecution, as murder charges could be brought against the defendant.

According to court documents, Pinaula and Tedtaotao met Aug. 20 to trade a set of darts for a car battery. The pair played darts at a Dededo house before the suspect asked the victim for a ride to Swamp Road.

Tedtaotao is accused of rummaging through the items in Pinaula's car after he accused Pinaula of stealing from him, court documents state.

Tedtaotao allegedly punched Pinaula, causing him to fall to the ground before he picked him up and continued punching him.

Police learned from Pinaula that his hands and feet were bound and he was wrapped in a tarp before being forced into the trunk of his own car, documents state.

Tedtaotao later allegedly pulled Pinaula out of the trunk and set him on fire.

Pinaula was able to free himself and run into the jungle where he rolled on the ground to put out the flames.

Police confirmed Pinaula died from his injuries on Oct. 27.