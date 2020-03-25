Teen accused of home invasion, theft of property

Police took a 15-year-old boy into custody on allegations of home invasion and theft of property.

On March 23, officers assigned to the Central Precinct Command were called to a theft of property complaint at the Maite Heights Apartments, according to Sgt. Paul Tapao, spokesman for the Guam Police Department.

Preliminary reports note that the boy, who was taken into custody by the GPD Juvenile Investigation Section for curfew violation earlier that morning, had items matching the property reported stolen.

A follow-up was conducted, during which officers met with the teen and his father at their residence. The teen was later taken into custody and confined at a Department of Youth Affairs facility.

This case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution, Tapao stated.