Teen accused of leading police on chase in stolen car

A 17-year-old was arrested after being accused of leading Guam police officers on a chase from Asan to Dededo in a car that was reported stolen.

The teen was taken into custody on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, eluding a police officer, aggravated assault, assault on a peace officer and driving without a driver’s license, according to GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

The suspect was spotted allegedly driving a stolen Scion XB on Wednesday in the Asan area. Officers tried to pull the suspect over, but he fled the scene, Tapao stated.

The chase ended along Route 3 – NCS Dededo after the suspect hit one of the patrol cars causing both cars to crash off the roadway, he said.

The suspect fled on foot into the surrounding jungle line, but was later taken into custody and is being held at the Department of Youth Affairs.