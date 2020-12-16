A man was placed under arrest after being accused of molesting a 16-year-old girl known to him.

Joe Martin Borja Mantanona, 28, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, and third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, the girl told police Mantanona asked her to massage his back and thighs before he grabbed her hands and put them on his genitals.

He allegedly reached underneath the girl's shirt and grabbed her chest, then digitally penetrated her genital area multiple times.

Mantanona stopped only after the girl moved away and he told her to "promise you won't tell anyone," court documents state.

Another child allegedly told police he witnessed Mantanona touching the girl.