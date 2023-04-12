A 43-year-old man was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl more than a year ago.

Keiser Keske, 43, was charged with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both as first-degree felonies, after being accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

In December 2021, when the girl was 15, she was lying in bed when Keske allegedly walked into her room and sexually assaulted her, the complaint stated.

The girl also said "this was not the first time he has sexually assaulted her," according to the complaint.

In its potential jail time report, the Office of the Attorney General stated Keske could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of all charges.

Keske has three misdemeanor convictions on charges of reckless driving, harassment and driving while impaired between 2005 and 2017, according to the AG's office. He also has an active 2021 misdemeanor case and is listed as wanted after a bench warrant was issued.