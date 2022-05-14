The owner of a local mom and pop store was arrested after being accused of inappropriately touching a 14-year-old girl known to him.

Kwang Ho Kim, 62, was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the girl told police she went to the Chalan Pago store after school on Wednesday to buy drinks when Kim walked up and touched her from behind.

The child said she was in disbelief, as she told authorities that she knew Kim for many years, documents state.

Officers reviewed video surveillance that prosecutors state confirmed the allegations made by the teen.