A man was arrested after being accused of being in a sexual relationship with a teenage girl known to him.

Jason San Nicolas Quenga, 39, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, the girl, now 16, told police she was in a relationship with Quenga in 2019, adding that they had sex when she was only 14 years old.

Quenga allegedly told officers he knew the child, but had no memory of having sex with her, adding that it might have happened.

Quenga told police he gets drunk and blacks out often, that he sleeps naked in his truck or on the ground, and that there were moments in 2019 that he had parked outside of the girl’s home and fell asleep, documents state.