A man was arrested after being accused of sexually molesting a girl known to him when she was 7 years old.

Jose Sanchez, 75, was charged with three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, the victim, now 17, told police the abuse occurred when she was in the second grade.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In one incident, Sanchez allegedly put the child on his lap, kissed her and molested her until his girlfriend entered the room.

His accuser allegedly told officers that Sanchez’s girlfriend instructed her not to report the incident to her mother.

The girl decided to go to police on Saturday after Sanchez recently grabbed her wrist and tried to kiss her before she fought him off, ran to the room and locked the door, documents state.