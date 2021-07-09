A back-to-back gas station robbery in Harmon turned violent after employees tried to stop the suspect from leaving with stolen items.

According to court documents, police responded to a retail theft at a gas station late Tuesday evening after the suspect took two cases of beer from the refrigerator before dropping one case and running out with the other case in hand.

Police returned several hours later after the suspect allegedly returned to steal more beer, according to court documents filed by the prosecution.

Employees told officers that they remotely locked the door after recognizing the suspect had returned, and took two cases of beer out of the refrigerator, documents state.

The suspect allegedly became irate telling employees to open the door, while yelling, “I’ll kill you!”

The suspect threw a case of beer at one employee while attempting to escape through the back door, documents state.

The suspect then allegedly kicked the door, breaking the glass, and taking off with a case of beer.

Witnesses also told officers that the suspect had shown up an hour earlier to steal beer, but that they were too busy with customers at the time to call police, documents state.

Authorities reviewed surveillance video, which captured the alleged suspect running across the street in all three thefts.

Officers found the suspect pacing back and forth beside an apartment building, documents state.

T. One Billy, 19, was charged with third-degree robbery as a third-degree felony, assault as a misdemeanor, criminal mischief as a misdemeanor, and three counts of retail theft as a petty misdemeanor.