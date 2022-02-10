A teenager who was armed with a machete was arrested after being accused of walking into a residence in Harmon and stealing electronics.

Mac Junior Alipich, 18, was charged with second-degree robbery as a second-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, and theft of property as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim told police he was at a friend’s house in Harmon on Tuesday when a stranger walked into the residence and took off with a bluetooth speak and cell phone.

The victim went after the suspect who was armed with a machete, documents state.

The two struggled as the suspect allegedly tried to hit the victim with the weapon.

The victim left the area. Police caught the suspect and returned the stolen items, documents state.