A teenage boy who allegedly led police officers on a chase from Asan to Dededo in a stolen car is being tried as an adult in the Superior Court of Guam.

According to court documents, the car was reported stolen from a residence in Mangilao at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. The owner told police he woke up to his dogs barking and spotted two people driving off with his car. He said somebody had also rummaged through his pickup truck and stole the spare keys for both vehicles, documents state.

The suspect, identified in court documents as Angelo Jeremiah Campos Quichocho, 17, was spotted in the stolen Scion XB early Wednesday morning in Asan.

He refused to stop and led officers on a high-speed chase that ended along Route 3 in Dededo after he crashed into a patrol car, causing both to go off the roadway, police said.

Quichocho fled on foot but was later located and arrested.

He allegedly admitted to stealing a red Corolla four days prior, before leaving it at the Dededo Sports Complex because it had run out of gas.

Quichocho said he and a friend were in Mangilao looking for another vehicle to steal, according to police.

They allegedly stole the Scion, saying it was the only vehicle available at the time. The two allegedly went back to steal the pickup truck, but the owner was outside.

Quichocho allegedly admitted to taking several debit cards and other cards from the truck.

He told officers he was scared when they attempted to pull him over, which is why he fled, documents state. He also said that the didn't intend to hurt anyone or assault the officer.

Quichocho was charged with theft of an automobile as a second-degree felony, burglary to a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony and eluding a police officer as a misdemeanor.