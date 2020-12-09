A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection to an attack on a 77-year-old woman in Sinajana.

The alleged aggravated assault happened at a home along Afame Road on Tuesday.

An injured persons investigation was launched after the victim was found with a head injury. She was rushed to Naval Hospital Guam for treatment and care, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Her condition has not yet been released.

GPD’s Criminal Investigation Division investigated the incident and arrested Jeremy Janell Alvarez for suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and family violence.

Investigators have not released more details or confirmed what type of weapon was used in the alleged attack.

Alvarez is being held at the Department of Corrections.