An 18-year-old was placed under arrest, accused in a stabbing reported in Liguan, Dededo, late Thursday night.

Anson Siren is charged three times with aggravated assault and family violence. Two of the aggravated assault charges include a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to Guam police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao, officers from the Dededo Precinct Command responded to a disturbance at a home in Dededo around 11:40 pm.

Investigators learned the two men were drinking alcohol when they got into an argument.

It was then that Siren allegedly stabbed the other male individual in the back and took off towards the jungle area behind the home, court document state.

Police later found Siren in the Liguan area.

The victim was treated for his injuries by Guam Fire Department medical personnel.