A 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday in connection with a disturbance at an apartment building along Tun Jose Fejeran street in Tamuning.

The suspect was holding a child and waving a knife in the air, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

The incident was caught on cellphone video and circulated on social media on Tuesday.

In one video clip, the suspect is seen running away from a woman, while carrying a baby.

“Give me him! Let him go,” the woman said, as she shouted and pleaded with the suspect.

“I love my boy,” the suspect said.

A second video showed police taking the man down to the ground and placing him in handcuffs, while others shouted at officers, “don’t hurt him!”

Tapao said the child was safely returned to a family member and the suspect surrendered the knife.

He was arrested on suspicion of reckless conduct, assault, family violence, and disorderly conduct.

Police said the suspect is being held at the Department of Youth Affairs awaiting prosecution by the Office of the Attorney General.