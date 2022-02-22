A teenager, who was on probation for a 2019 case of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, was arrested after being accused in at least two thefts reported over the weekend.

Iverson Chewek, 18, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, eluding a police officer as a misdemeanor, and theft of property as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police spotted Chewek in a vehicle on Sunday and chased him after Chewek tried to get away, and nearly hit multiple cars.

Chewek allegedly admitted to officers that he and another unnamed man broke into a pickup that morning and stole a tool bag.

Chewek said the other man robbed an elderly couple with a knife the night before, adding that the man stole a maroon 2016 Nissan Altima in Tumon on Sunday, the prosecution alleged in documents.

Chewek allegedly told authorities that he had an accomplice.

Officers found the stolen tool bag on Chewek and returned it to the victim, documents state.

There's no word yet on the second suspect in the case.