Teen burglary suspect deemed competent to stand trial

A 16-year-old boy charged as an adult in connection to several burglaries reported at a local public high school last year is competent to stand trial.

Timo Daniel Palik had to undergo a forensic evaluation after he pleaded not guilty to the crime last November and claimed to be “incompetent to be proceeded against” due to mental disability, according to the decision and order filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena filed his decision on Wednesday that states the defendant appeared to be mentally sound during his evaluation, and that he exemplified a “normal” speech flow, and displayed “fair and never scattered” thought organization.

Defendant also allegedly admitted he falsified reports of hearing voices to his psychiatrist, thinking it would get him an early release from the Department of Youth Affairs, court documents state.

Lamorena said that the case will not be dismissed and criminal proceedings may continue.

Palik was charged with six counts of burglary as a second-degree felony, arson as a third-degree felony, theft of property as a misdemeanor, four counts of attempted theft of property as a misdemeanor and six counts of criminal mischief as a misdemeanor along with a special allegation of crime against the community.

He along with Jason Smion, 19, also known as Robert Eugene Simion, and Betwin Simion, 17, were charged in May 2019 on similar burglary charges.

Betwin Simion was also charged as an adult.

According to court documents, authorities state Palik was arrested on a separate case involving burglary to a motor vehicle when juvenile investigators learned of his alleged connection to at least six school burglaries.

Palik allegedly told police he, along with five others, were responsible for the burglaries. He admitted that each time two of them would break into the classrooms, while the others would serve as the lookout, documents state.