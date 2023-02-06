Teen charged as an adult in 2 car theft cases freed on bond

A 17-year-old has been charged as an adult in two separate car theft cases he allegedly committed days apart in Dededo.

On Jan. 29, a man who had just finished changing the tire on his 2010 Mazda 5 in the parking lot of the Pay-Less supermarket in Dededo was putting away items in the trunk of his vehicle when a heavyset man got into the car and drove off, according to a magistrate's complaint.

Sack Suzuki, the suspect in the case, was initially identified as the heavyset male, according to the complaint.

“Pay-Less loss prevention provided the (Guam Police Department) officer with a still photo from their camera system," the complaint stated. "That heavyset male in the photo matched the description of a male that the officer had previously encountered as Sack Suzuki.”

Although Suzuki was identified, the vehicle was not recovered that day.

A GPD officer was driving Thursday on Magsaysay Street in Dededo when the stolen Mazda caught his attention.

“The Mazda had swerved onto his lane and nearly collided with the officer’s vehicle,” the complaint stated.

When police pulled over the vehicle, it was allegedly being driven by Red Martin, who allegedly was found in possession of methamphetamine.

Police reported that a search of the vehicle yielded three resealable plastic baggies with suspected methamphetamine on the driver’s side floorboard, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Martin allegedly admitted to police that he was high on cannabis and crystal methamphetamine while driving.

Martin was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and reckless driving while impaired as a petty misdemeanor.

While officers did not encounter Suzuki in the traffic stop, later that day police came across Suzuki in another case.

About 8 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle theft complaint outside Premium Drinking Water in Dededo. The owner of the vehicle told police he left his car running while he ran into the store to make a purchase. When he came back, his 2013 Nissan Sentra was gone.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from the store and observed a heavyset male get into the Sentra and drive off. A store employee identified the man as Suzuki.

Police later located the vehicle on Lada Avenue and gave chase.

“The Sentra came to a stop and two individuals came out of the vehicle and took off running. One of the individuals was the defendant and another male … was apprehended,” a second complaint against Suzuki stated.

According to officers, Suzuki admitted to stealing the Sentra when they disclosed that he was seen on surveillance footage.

Suzuki was charged separately with theft of an automobile as a second-degree felony for each case.

Suzuki was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. Meanwhile, Martin is being held at the Guam Department of Corrections on $5,000 cash bail.