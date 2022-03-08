Tano Reselap marked his 18th birthday on Tuesday in a Department of Youth Affairs facility after he was accused in the deadly stabbing of Tai Kenson in Maite over the weekend.

Reselap was charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony and aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, both include special allegations of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He appeared before a Superior Court of Guam magistrate’s judge on Sunday.

Guam police officers initially arrested Reselap on suspicion of murder.

Prosecutors have not yet confirmed if charges in the complaint would change.

The incident occurred just after midnight in an abandoned building along Robat Street in Maite on Saturday.

Kenson lived inside the building with his family and others.

According to court documents released on Tuesday, Reselap was heavily drinking alcohol with Kenson, 33, and another unnamed person when a fight broke out.

Reselap was accused of damaging a window of a car that belonged to one of Kenson’s relatives.

During the fight, Reselap grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Kenson before he fled the scene, court documents state.

He allegedly admitted to police that he fought, headbutted, and stabbed Kenson, but denied causing serious head injuries to the victim.

Kenson was found unconscious in a pool of blood with cuts to the shoulder and serious injuries to his head before he was rushed to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam where he was pronounced deceased.

There's no word yet if the unnamed person who had been drinking with the pair will be arrested.