Tano Reselap marked his 18th birthday Tuesday in a Department of Youth Affairs facility after he was accused in the deadly stabbing of Tai Kenson over the weekend in Maite.

Reselap was charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony and aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, with both charges including special allegations of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He appeared Sunday before a Superior Court of Guam magistrate judge.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

His bail was set at $20,000 cash and he is scheduled to appear March 18 before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena.

Police initially arrested Reselap on suspicion of murder.

Prosecutors have not confirmed whether charges in the complaint will change.

Carlina Charfauros, spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General, told The Guam Daily Post an autopsy will be performed.

"Thereafter, the assigned prosecutor will review the findings and additional evidence and make a decision on whether or not additional charges will need to be filed," said Charfauros.

Deadly stabbing

The incident occurred just after midnight Saturday in an abandoned building along Robat Street in Maite.

Kenson lived inside the building with his family and others.

According to court documents released Tuesday, Reselap was drinking alcohol heavily with Kenson, 33, and another unnamed person when a fight broke out.

Reselap was accused of damaging the window of a car that belonged to one of Kenson's relatives.

During the fight, Reselap grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Kenson before fleeing the scene, court documents state.

Reselap allegedly admitted to police that he had fought, head-butted and stabbed Kenson, but denied causing serious head injuries to the victim.

Kenson was found unconscious in a pool of blood with cuts to his shoulder and serious injuries to his head. He was rushed to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, where he was pronounced dead.

There's no word whether the unnamed person who had been drinking with the pair will be arrested.