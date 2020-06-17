An 18-year-old man was arrested after being accused of trying to steal beer from a store in Tamuning, and attempting to fight off an arresting police officer.

Kitner Katner Dois was charged with resisting arrest and public intoxication.

According to court documents, a store employee told police the suspect tried to steal a 12-pack of beer and became combative with them after being caught.

Officers tried to get information on the suspect when he spat on them, documents state.

While being placed in handcuffs, at one point he tried to kick one officer in the groin, documents state.