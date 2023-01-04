Teen charged with murder in March stabbing

An 18-year-old man was charged with murder nine months after allegedly stabbing Tai Kenson in Maite.

After initially being charged with aggravated assault in March 2022, Tano Reselap was indicted on murder charges in connection to the death of Kenson after the two were drinking alcohol in Kenson's Maite residence.

Prior to Kenson's death, court documents state Kenson and Reselap were drinking alcohol heavily before a fight broke out. During the fight, Reselap grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Kenson before fleeing the scene, court documents state.

Police responded to the reported disturbance and found Kenson unconscious in a pool of blood with cuts to his shoulder and serious injuries to his head.

Reselap was located by officers later and he allegedly admitted to police that he had fought, head-butted and stabbed Kenson, but denied causing serious head injuries to the victim.

Reselap was 17 years old at the time and was taken into the custody of the Department of Youth Affairs, but upon turning 18 on March 8, 2022, he was transferred to the Department of Corrections.

Reselap was charged with and pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a special allegation of a deadly weapon used and was held on $20,000 cash bail, Post files state.

However, on Dec. 30, 2022, a grand jury produced a true bill finding probable cause to charge Reselap in a superseding indictment with two counts of murder in addition to the aggravated assault charges.

Hearing

Reselap appeared Tuesday afternoon in the Superior Court of Guam to enter a plea to the charges, but his attorney from the Office of the Alternate Public Defender notified Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison the office had filed a motion to withdraw due to a conflict of interest.

"A percipient witness has been a client of ours since before this case arose and it's still in pretrial status. Looking through discovery today, our other client has a position that is quite averse to Mr. Reselap," Assistant Alternate Public Defender Richard Dirkx said to Sison before asking for a delay in the hearing and to grant the withdrawal.

Sison then allowed the withdrawal and rescheduled the hearing for Jan. 10.

Attorney Samuel Teker was appointed to represent Reselap.