Hearing
Reselap appeared Tuesday afternoon in the Superior Court of Guam to enter a plea to the charges, but his attorney from the Office of the Alternate Public Defender notified Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison the office had filed a motion to withdraw due to a conflict of interest.
"A percipient witness has been a client of ours since before this case arose and it's still in pretrial status. Looking through discovery today, our other client has a position that is quite averse to Mr. Reselap," Assistant Alternate Public Defender Richard Dirkx said to Sison before asking for a delay in the hearing and to grant the withdrawal.
Sison then allowed the withdrawal and rescheduled the hearing for Jan. 10.
Attorney Samuel Teker was appointed to represent Reselap.
Teen charged with murder in March stabbing
MURDER: Tano Reselap, 18, appearing in the Superior Court of Guam via Zoom from Department of Corrections for an arraignment hearing related to the stabbing of Tai Kenson last March. Reselap was initially charged with aggravated assault however, on December 30 was charged with murder.
DEATH INVESTIGATION: Crime scene tape was put up at the front entrance of an abandoned building in Maite where Tai Kenson was found stabbed in March 2022. Post file photo
By Shane Tenorio Healy
shane@postguam.com
An 18-year-old man was indicted with murder nine months after he was accused of stabbing Tai Kenson in Maite.
In March 2022, Tano Reselap was accused in the deadly stabbing of Kenson, 33, in Maite, after a night of drinking alcohol.
According to court documents, Reselap and Kenson had gotten into a fight when Reselap grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Kenson before fleeing the scene.
Police responded to find Kenson in his Maite residence, unconscious in a pool of blood with cuts to the shoulder and serious injuries to his head before being rushed to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam where he was pronounced dead.
Officers would later find Reselap who allegedly admitted he fought, headbutted, and stabbed Kenson but denied causing serious head injuries.
Despite being arrested under suspicion of murder, Reselap was charged with aggravated assault and confined at Department of Corrections on a $20,000 cash bail, according to Post files.
Reselap also pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Reselap on December 30 however would be charged by way of a superseding indictment with two counts each of murder and aggravated assault with special allegations of deadly weapon used.
Hearing
Reselap appeared in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday afternoon as he was scheduled to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty to the charges.
His attorney from the Alternate Public Defender, Richard Dirkx however notified Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison Jr. he had filed a motion to withdraw due to a conflict of interest.
"A percipient witness has been a client of ours since before this case arose and it's still int he pre-trial status. Looking through the discovery today our other client has a position that is quite adverse to Mr. Reselap," said Dirkx who asked for the hearing to be delayed and Sison allowed the withdrawal.
Sison appointed Samuel Teker to represent Reselap and set the next hearing date for January 10.