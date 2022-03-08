A teenager accused in a gas station robbery escaped from the Department of Youth Affairs over the weekend and was on the run for about two days before being captured by police.

Zivon Choffat, 18, got out of the Mangilao facility around 3:16 p.m. on Sunday, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

Detectives with GPD’s Juvenile Investigations Section followed up on information that led them to the Yigo area where the teen was located on Tuesday.

Choffat was 17 at the time of his initial arrest, but is now being held at the Department of Corrections.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony escape.

An internal affairs investigation is underway at DYA to determine how he escaped.

"Internal reviews/investigations occur after any critical incident such as an escape or an officer's use of force on a resident to ascertain if proper protocols were in place and what type of measures can be used moving forward to further safeguard everyone's safety, including the community," said DYA Director Melanie Brennan.

Crime

In mid-February, Choffat and Tommy Amanto, 19, were arrested after being accused of robbing a gas station in Yigo at knifepoint and getting away with cash, tobacco products and $450 worth of beer.

The pair were each charged with second-and third-degree robbery, both with special allegations of a deadly weapon used in a felony, and theft of property.

According to court documents, the victim told police one suspect came up from behind while she was at the cash register.

One of the suspects, later identified as Choffat, brandished a small knife and told the gas station cashier not to move. “Don’t call the police, I’m going to kill you,” Choffat was quoted as having made the threat, the prosecution stated in court documents.

Choffat demanded money before he took off with tobacco products and money from the cash register, the magistrate’s complaint stated.

In total, officers noted $339.73 in cash, $450 in beer, and other items were taken from the gas station, documents state.