Teen faces murder charges after elderly victim dies in hammer attack

Nineteen-year-old Jeremy Janell Alvarez was indicted Monday in connection with the killing of 77-year-old Sun Cha Park Allen in Afame, Sinajana earlier this month.

A Superior Court of Guam grand jury handed down an indictment against Alvarez charging him with murder as a first-degree felony, aggravated murder as a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Allen was in critical condition at the Guam Regional Medical City, where she was set to undergo neurological assessment and surgery, when she passed away.

Alvarez was initially charged with attempted murder prior to her death.

He is scheduled to answer the charges in the indictment on Dec. 30.

Alvarez remains held on a $100,000 bail.

The defendant and the victim lived in a house shared by a few other households along Afame Road in Sinajana.

Alvarez allegedly told Guam Police Department officers that he hit Allen with a hammer "five to ten times" after the victim touched his genital area.

Alvarez told officers that he asked Allen for Xanax and that's when she touched him, the prosecution stated in court documents.

That's when he allegedly hit her with the hammer as she was kneeling down and facing away from him.

A housemate who found Allen after the alleged attack told The Guam Daily Post that Allen was affectionately called "Mama" to her friends.

She said Allen, who is of Korean heritage, was an expert in yoga, stretching, and massage therapy.