19-year-old Gaven Quichocho is a champ, according to his mother Marylynn Quichocho.

Her son was shot while at a barbecue in Spanaway, Washington last Saturday.

“They were in a friend’s backyard hanging out, barbecuing, bon fire was going, they were enjoying their night, and they heard two gunshots. They thought it was fireworks until more rapid shots,” said Quichocho.

She said that’s when they all started to run inside the home, but one of the bullets hit Gaven in his left leg.

“Gaven was shot in the back of the leg as he was entering the house. The bullet exited his front thigh,” she said. “Gaven didn’t realize he got hit until it started to sting.”

Quichocho recalled getting the phone call from her son, but it was one of Gaven’s friends that was on the call and told her what had occurred.

“It was a night of terror,” she said, as she rushed over to check on him.

“I ran like there was no tomorrow,” she said. “I saw him laying on the ground and looked at him, and he said, ‘mom, I’m fine,’”

Quichocho said police and medics were on the scene before her son was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

She waited at least an hour before she could see him.

“The first thing the trauma team said to me was he is very lucky. It missed every major artery in his thigh. It did not impact the bone. It just went straight through the muscle and we were able to take him home that same night,” she said.

Gaven is now using crutches and has already decided to go back to work. He is scheduled to undergo treatment for his injury next week.

“He is determined to be able to walk normal again. He is pushing himself,” she said.

The family first relocated from Guam to the states in 2002. Gaven was only nine-months-old at the time.

Quichocho said they are trying to stay positive, but she admits the shooting has caused emotional damage.

“It’s going to take a lot of time for traumatic healing,” she said. “I am hoping that the investigation will be completed. I am hoping the person responsible will be caught. I am hoping that all those involved including my family along with Gaven - we are strong enough to deal with this on a daily basis. We just want to go back to living an everyday life without knowing this person is still somewhere out there.”