Teen gets 1 year for burglaries at GCC

One of the teens who was involved in multiple burglaries and thefts reported at Guam Community College last year pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

Betwin Simion appeared before Judge Arthur Barcinas after he accepted the government’s plea deal.

Simion, who has been held by the Department of Youth Affairs for the past 10 months, was 17 at the time of the thefts and was charged as an adult.

The burglaries were reported between January and May 2020.

Simion pleaded guilty to theft and criminal trespass, both as misdemeanors.

He was sentenced to serve a year in DYA with credit for time served and will be placed on two years of probation.

In July 2020, Simion, along with two other teens were arrested after the Guam Police Department’s Curfew Task Force investigated several car burglaries in the Mangilao area.

Simion had told authorities that during one burglary he was with two other teens, while four others entered the front gate of the college campus. He then saw one of them come out with a cash register and another with a bag, court documents state.

Simion also told police he would lead them to an abandoned car in a jungle area where he and his friends would meet, store and distribute the stolen items, documents state.