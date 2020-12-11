Teen held on $100K bail

The 19-year-old defendant who stands accused of attacking a 77-year-old woman with a hammer on Tuesday is being held on $100,000 bail following a hearing Thursday afternoon.

Jeremy Janell Alvarez, 19, faces an attempted murder charge as a first-degree felony in the attack that critically injured 77-year-old Sun Cha Park Allen. He was also charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony.

Both charges include special allegations of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

The defendant and the victim live in a house shared by a few other households in Afame, Sinajana.

Alvarez, 19, allegedly told Guam Police Department officers that he hit Allen with a hammer "five to ten times" after the victim touched his genital area.

"She messed with the wrong guy. I just hit her. It's too late," Alvarez allegedly told investigators. He said he hit her multiple times because he felt like he needed to "keep going."

After Allen was found bleeding in the house, Alvarez was spotted kneeling in front of the flagpole at the Guam Police Department's Central Precinct Command in Sinajana, just down the street from the crime scene.

Allen is in critical condition at Guam Regional Medical City, where she is set to undergo neurological assessment and surgery, court documents state.

The alleged attack happened in a house shared by four households, including the victim, the defendant, and the defendant's mother and his sibling, court documents state.

A resident of the house named Rose told The Guam Daily Post she was the one who found Allen inside one of the bedrooms, and had called out to another resident, saying, "She's bleeding, there's blood."

One man living at the home told police he saw blood and a claw-type hammer next to the victim, documents state. Another man reportedly attempted to render first aid to Allen.

Another man told police he saw Alvarez standing in front of the door where Allen was found before he picked up a black bag and walked toward the living room area, documents state.

Alvarez allegedly then went outside to help one of the residents pick up trash before someone was heard yelling from inside the home.

'She broke my heart'

Alvarez appeared to be crying when he allegedly told police, "She broke my heart. She touched my (genitals)."

When officers asked why he came to the precinct, he said, "Sir, she touched my (genitals) and I hit her," court documents state.

Alvarez told officers that he asked Allen for Xanax and that's when she touched him, the prosecution stated in court documents.

That's when he allegedly hit her with the hammer as she was kneeling down and facing away from him.

Alvarez also claimed he dropped the hammer and didn't know what happened to it after the attack, documents state.

Court appearance

He appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Thursday afternoon.

Quan heard arguments from both parties prior to setting bail.

"The people recommend that this defendant be held on $100,000 cash bail," said Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto. "He is currently a danger to the safety of the victim and the public. The victim is currently in the ICU."

Defense attorney Jocelyn Roden said, "This is our client's first brush with the law. He has no prior convictions or arrest. He is 19 years old. I would ask his release to live with his grandfather."

The court ordered that he stay away from and have no contact with the victim or any of the witnesses named in the criminal complaint.

Alvarez is scheduled to appear back in court on Dec. 18.