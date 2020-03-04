A 17-year-old is facing an additional criminal charge of attempted murder in connection to an attack caught on cellphone video at a bus stop in Dededo. The boy is additionally charged with aggravated assault, assault and possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.e Department of Youth Affairs.

The pair each face charges of aggravated assault and assault, as well.

The alleged attack happened last Friday at a bus stop along West Nandez street in Dededo.

It was caught on cellphone cameras by several other individuals and was widely circulated on social media. The boys appeared to be wearing Tiyan High School uniforms.

The video showed a fight involving two of the teens that escalated when one of the boys suddenly threw a punch at a fourth boy. The three teenage boys pummeled the fourth student, repeatedly punching and kicking him even after he had fallen to the ground.

The 17-year-old then took an item out of his pocket and allegedly struck the victim.

The student was treated at Guam Regional Medical City.

Guam Department of Education spokesperson Isa Baza said the school system is aware of the incident.

“Tiyan High School administrators began their investigation into this incident over the weekend. However, earlier (Tuesday), Tiyan High School and central office administrators became aware of the circulation of a fight video related to Friday’s incident,” said Baza. “This new video assisted school officials in identifying students who were involved. School officials called GPD for assistance to ensure the safety of the school. The school is completing its investigation and will administer appropriate disciplinary action, including up to expulsion, for students involved. GPD will handle all criminal matters going forward.”