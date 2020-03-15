Haven French has been released from the Department of Youth Affairs.

A Superior Court of Guam grand jury did not hand down an indictment against the 17-year-old Tiyan High School student.

French, who was charged as an adult in connection to a Feb. 28 bus stop fight caught on cell phone video, had his case dismissed without prejudice on Friday. That means the prosecution can bring back the charges against French.

During his magistrate hearing earlier this month, the prosecution told the court that they have a strong case against the defendant, as the alleged incident was caught on camera.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown called for the dismissal of the case on Friday.

Defense attorney William Bischoff said he can’t argue with that request.

Judge Vernon Perez dismissed it, saying there is no case against the defendant at this time and French would be released until there's a new filing.

Perez told the teen if he commits a crime he can be charged as an adult. He cautioned the defendant to watch himself in the future.

French along with three boys, two ages 15 and one age 17, and a 16-year-old girl have been charged separately for their alleged involvement in the incident.

The others were not identified or charged as adults.

The incident led to education officials, law enforcement and island leaders leading an assembly at the Tiyan High campus to discuss public safety with students.

Court complaint

According to court documents, police responded to Tiyan High after the fight video had circulated on social media. The assistant principal identified the students allegedly attacking the victim and told police they were expelled, documents state.

A witness told officers that the victim and another student got into an argument on the bus when the student told the victim, “Dude, I’ll f***ing crack you,” documents state.

French then allegedly started to argue with the victim after they were dropped off to the bus stop. A witness said the suspect and two other students kicked and punched the victim while he was on the ground, documents state.

French told police he and the victim were getting ready to fight when another student allegedly punched the victim. He said the victim was in the fetal position when he pulled out a small black folding pocketknife and unfolded the blade and struck him in the back and on the head, documents state.

French told police he pulled out the knife in the heat of the moment and only used it to hurt the victim because the victim threatened to stab him on the bus ride home, documents state.

The victim suffered injuries to his face, head, back and shoulders. The victim said he lost consciousness during the alleged attack.

The alleged attack happened last Friday at a bus stop along West Nandez street in Dededo.