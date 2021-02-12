A 19-year-old man charged with murder in the death of 77-year-old Sun Cha Park Allen will undergo a forensic evaluation to determine if his case can go to trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Jeremy Janell Alvarez appeared before Judge Vernon Perez on Thursday where the court granted defense attorney Douglas Moylan’s request for the evaluation.

Alvarez is scheduled to appear back in court on March 11.

He has since pleaded not guilty to murder as a first-degree felony, aggravated murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Alvarez allegedly told Guam Police Department officers that he hit Allen with a hammer "five to 10 times" after she touched his genital area on Dec. 8, 2020.

The defendant has told investigators that he asked Allen for Xanax and that's when she touched him, the prosecution stated in court documents.

Allen was in critical condition at Guam Regional Medical City and died a few days after the attack.