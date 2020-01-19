Teen involved in Tiyan High riot to take plea deal

Sarsan Robert, the teen charged in connection with a riot at Tiyan High School in September 2019, is expected to take the government's plea deal.

He appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday.

It was said in court that negotiations with the Office of the Attorney General have been completed.

However, details of the plea agreement have not been disclosed.

Sarsan is charged with criminal mischief as a misdemeanor and underage consumption of alcohol as a petty misdemeanor.

He is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 6 to possibly enter a guilty plea.

On Sept. 17, 2019, police responded to a report of a riot at the Tiyan campus. Officers arrived to find the suspect struggling to get away from school aides, court documents state.

He was able to escape briefly before being restrained again.

Robert told police he bought liquor from a store and that he and his friends had been drinking on campus, court documents state.

The Guam Department of Education has confirmed 13 students have been expelled in connection with the riots reported this school year at the Tiyan and John F. Kennedy high schools.

At the time of the riot, Robert was on pretrial release on charges of burglary to a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony and attempted theft as a petty misdemeanor. He is scheduled to go to trial in that case on Sept. 9, 2020.