Teen mom says she didn't abuse her daughter

19-year-old Noriann Tommy appeared in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday where she pleaded not guilty to the charges handed down in an indictment against her.

The mother of two, who was seen in a widely circulated video holding her child over the railing of a second-story apartment balcony, was indicted on charges of child abuse, family violence and reckless conduct.

She waived her rights to a speedy trial and is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 13 before Judge Vernon Perez.

However, Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan warned Tommy that she could go back to prison after Adult Probation Services said Tommy hasn't been checking in with probation, as ordered by the court. He ordered her to comply with court orders while on pretrial release.

In November, Tommy told police her daughter tried to climb the balcony several times, and every time the mother pulled her away, the toddler would cry, documents state.

She further stated each time she held her daughter over the balcony, the child would stop crying.