Nineteen-year-old Jeremy Janell Alvarez pleaded not guilty in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday to murder and other charges in the death of 77-year-old Sun Cha Park Allen in Afame, Sinajana last month.

Alvarez, through defense attorney Doug Moylan, entered his plea before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.

He waived his right to a speedy trial.

Alvarez was indicted on charges of murder as a first-degree felony, aggravated murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Alvarez allegedly told Guam Police Department officers that he hit Allen with a hammer "five to 10 times" after she touched his genital area on Dec. 8. The victim and the defendant share a house occupied by several households.

The defendant has told investigators that he asked Allen for Xanax and that's when she touched him, the prosecution stated in court documents.

Allen was in critical condition at Guam Regional Medical City and died a few days after the attack.

Alvarez remains held on $100,000 bail.

A housemate previously told The Guam Daily Post that the victim was affectionately called "Mama" by her friends.

Allen, who is of Korean heritage, was an expert in yoga, stretching and massage therapy, according to the housemate.