A teenager accused of repeatedly molesting a young girl known to him denied the charges filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Joshua Contillo Valencia, 18, pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies.

He appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Thursday for arraignment.

Valencia is currently out of prison after being released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond.

He was placed under house arrest but allowed to attend classes in person.

He was also ordered to stay away and have no contact with the alleged victim.

Abuse

According to court documents, the alleged sexual abuse occurred between December 2017 and March of this year.

Valencia was 13 during the first alleged incident where he was accused of molesting the child while playing a game of hide-and-seek. He molested the child again last year, court documents state, and was accused of raping the girl at least twice this year.

The victim was 8 when the alleged sexual assault began.

The child, now 12, reported the allegations to officials at her school, which led to the arrest.