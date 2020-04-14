The two people who are being accused of invading a home and damaging cars at the Harmon Breeze apartments early Monday have been charged.

Raphyki Max Kinam, 19, has been charged with terrorizing, conspiracy and guilty established by complicity.

BK K Petrus, 19, has been charged with disorderly conduct, conspiracy, guilt established by complicity, criminal mischief, public drunkenness and underage consumption of alcohol.

Both men have been released from custody and were given a notice to appear in court in three years.

Guam police responded to a report of an attempted home invasion at the apartment building around 2 a.m.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said several suspects were believed to have damaged multiple cars and apartment units.

Criminal investigators and officers from the Tumon Precinct investigated and through interviews and surveillance footage was able to catch the pair in the Tamuning and Harmon areas.

A victim told the Post that at least five people allegedly attempted to break into cars in the parking lot that morning.

The victim confronted the group when they allegedly attacked him, broke the door and windows to his apartment unit and the window on his car.

Neighbors said the area has been burglarized multiple times in recent days.