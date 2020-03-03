A male student was transported to the hospital after he was beaten and stabbed by several other students while at a bus stop at 2:28 p.m. on Friday.

Medics responded to the site and cared for the boy who had been jumped by at least three other male minors. The incident occurred last week, according to Guam Fire Department acting spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf.

A group of students wearing Tiyan High School uniforms were seen at the bus stop.

Several students recorded the assault.

The three male students repeatedly kicked and punched the student who had been knocked to the ground.

Video circulating on social media also showed one male assailant pull out what appeared to be a knife from his pocket and stab the other student at least twice.

Guam Department of Education spokesperson Isa Baza said the department is looking into the incident.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao confirmed the department was aware of the incident and is investigating.