A man was charged with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to sexually assaulting a girl when she was 10 years old.

On July 16, officers with the Guam Police Department met with a 17-year-old girl who told them Clark Lowis Reyes Talvo, 31, had sexually assaulted her in 2016, stated a magistrate's complaint filed Monday in the Superior Court of Guam.

The girl said Talvo was a person known to her, and said he would "slip one hand under her shorts" and sexually assault her while she was sleeping.

"The victim said this happened more than once and when she would wake up, the defendant would tell her, 'I love you' and 'Just be quiet,'" court documents state.

The girl told police she had kept this a secret for many years until she finally had the courage to say something to her mother.

Talvo was charged with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

He appeared in court Monday and was turned over to the Department of Corrections on $5,000 cash bail.