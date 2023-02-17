Two teenagers are suspected of trying to steal a woman's car and assaulting her in the process.

On Tuesday, 17-year-old Melvin Ubungen and Mason Aunu, 18, were charged as adults with second-degree robbery and attempted theft of a motor vehicle in connection to an incident in Dededo.

The woman reported to officers with the Guam Police Department that she had arrived home, got out of her car and opened her gate before turning around to see "one male was within her vehicle already sitting and a second male trying to open the door," according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The person sitting in the car allegedly yelled, "I'm taking your car," to which the woman responded, "Get out of my car." The woman told police she saw the suspects trying to leave with the vehicle, but they were unable to.

Then, one of the males allegedly "got out of the car and punched her in the mouth," causing the woman to fall to the ground and hit her head on concrete. The woman lost consciousness for two to three seconds, the complaint stated.

After the woman regained her composure, she yelled for help from her 15-year-old son, who came out.

The woman's son spoke to officers and said, when his mother was on the floor crying, he chased the two males, grabbed one of them by the legs and caused the man to fall to the ground.

The male teen, later identified as Ubungen, told the 15-year-old, "I didn't hit her. It was my friend Mason. Mason Martin, not me."

The other male teen, identified as Aunu, ran into the jungle, according to the complaint.

Police noted the woman "struggled to make complete sentences and her face appeared puffy. She had a bump on the back of her head and her lips were bleeding."

GPD was given video footage of the incident by the woman's son that was consistent with the information provided by the woman.

While police were addressing the situation, Ubungen's brother told police Ubungen was brought to the hospital to be assessed for a laceration. In addition, Ubungen's brother said Aunu was Ubungen's best friend, the complaint stated.

Ubungen allegedly told police Aunu "needed the car to see his girlfriend."

Aunu later turned himself in and told police "he punched the female because he did not want to get caught" and turned himself in because he "felt bad for the female and it was the right thing to do," the complaint stated.

Ubungen and Aunu were both charged with second-degree robbery and attempted theft of a motor vehicle as second-degree felonies and Aunu was also charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony.

Ubengen faces 20 years in prison and Aunu 25 years if convicted, according to the Office of the Attorney General.