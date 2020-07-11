Teens arrested following alleged burglaries at GCC

Police on Friday announced they've arrested three teens in connection with multiple burglary and theft complaints reported at Guam Community College.

The alleged incidents occurred between January and May of this year.

The Guam Police Department’s Curfew Task Force recently took a 15-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys into custody, as task force members were following up on several car burglaries in the Mangilao area.

Each boy was charged with burglary, theft of property, criminal trespass, crimes against the community, curfew and beyond control, according to GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

One of the teens was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with burglary as an adult.

According to court documents, 17-year-old Betwin Simion told police that there were at least three incidents when he was present during the burglaries at GCC.

He allegedly told authorities that during one burglary he was with two other teens, while four others entered the front gate of the college campus. He then saw one of them come out with a cash register and another with a bag, documents state.

Simion also told police he would lead them to an abandoned car in a jungle area where he and his friends would meet, store and distribute the stolen items, documents state.

The teens are being held at the Department of Youth Affairs.