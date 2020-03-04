3 teens arrested in bus stop attack

Police took three male minors into custody Tuesday in connection with an assault on a student.

The trio allegedly assaulted the teen at a bus stop on Friday. The attack was captured on cellphone cameras by several other individuals and was widely circulated on social media. The boys appeared to be wearing Tiyan High School uniforms.

Guam Police Department officers met with Tiyan High School administrators Tuesday after seeing video of the assault that occurred at a bus stop along West Nandez Street in Dededo.

What looked like the beginnings of a fight between two of the teens escalated when one of the boys suddenly threw a punch at the fourth boy. The three teenage boys pummeled the fourth student, repeatedly punching and kicking him even after he had fallen to the ground.

One student took an item out of his pocket that appeared to be a knife, and allegedly stabbed the victim.

Medics transported the injured teen to Guam Regional Medical City for treatment at 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Police: Suspects in custody

GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said officers were able to identify the assailants and took into custody a 17-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault and possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

The other two were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and assault.

They were confined at the Department of Youth Affairs.