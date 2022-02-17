Two men were arrested after being accused of robbing a gas station in Yigo at knifepoint and getting away with cash, tobacco products and $450 worth of beer.

Zivon Choffat, 17, and Tommy Amanto, 19, were each charged with second- and third-degree robbery, both with special allegations of a deadly weapon used in a felony, and theft of property.

According to court documents, the victim told police one suspect came up from behind while she was at the cash register.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

One of the suspects, later identified as Choffat, brandished a small knife and told the gas station cashier not to move. “Don’t call the police, I’m going to kill you,” Choffat was quoted as having made the threat, the prosecution stated in court documents.

Choffat demanded money before he took off with tobacco products and money from the cash register, the magistrate’s complaint filed by the prosecution stated.

Officers reviewed video surveillance where they spotted a second suspect allegedly stealing beer.

Authorities tracked down the suspects, documents state.

Amanto allegedly admitted to police that he grabbed two packs of beer and that the robbery involved his “homeboy.”

Choffat allegedly admitted to his part in the robbery and to having a knife.

In total, officers noted $339.73 in cash, $450 in beer, and other items were taken from the gas station, documents state.

Amanto is being held at the Department of Corrections, while Choffat, who has been charged as an adult, is in custody at the Department of Youth Affairs.