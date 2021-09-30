The COVID-19-related death of one of the island's youth reported on Tuesday concerns the Guam Department of Education, which serves the largest portion of the unvaccinated population - children ages 5 to 11.

"It does alarm us, we are concerned whenever something happens to a school-age child. And if it's related to COVID-19, we are hoping that Public Health will share what they can so we can be prepared to take any appropriate measure required," GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

According to the Joint Information Center, the 16-year-old boy had underlying health conditions. He was identified as a positive COVID-19 case Sunday and died Tuesday.

The teen's passing has GDOE pleading with parents to do their part to keep students safe.

"It's important that families continue to be vigilant in the spread. It is alarming that a 16-year-old child did pass away. We have not confirmed whether that student was part of the GDOE, but as far as the schools being safe, I can say yes, our schools are safe. We do follow the mitigation plan as indicated by Public Health guidance but at the same time families also need to take the responsibility," said Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz.

GDOE has COVID-19 mitigation measures in place at the schools and principals are tasked with ensuring compliance. In fact, over the last three days, officials from the Department of Public Health and Social Services have visited schools to see if the protocols have been implemented.

"What I think is important – because this really is a community spread not a GDOE spread – is that parents and families really need to also take ownership of the pandemic, this is throughout our community. Yes, we are concerned as far as children getting sick," Cruz said.

"But at the same time, parents should keep their kids home if they are sick."

Fernandez echoed Cruz's sentiments and encouraged families who feel their children are symptomatic to seek medical attention. He pointed out that on the school front, GDOE is working on complying with the mandatory vaccination of employees and monitoring vaccination of eligible students.

The numbers for both are being compiled and are not expected until at least next week. But, according to Cruz, at least one GDOE school has reached full compliance with the vaccination mandate.

GDOE regularly updates positive cases in schools; the Joint Information Center includes it in the daily reports. On Tuesday, officials confirmed positive new COVID-19 cases involved four employees. One at M.U. Lujan Elementary School and three at GDOE's headquarters in Tiyan.